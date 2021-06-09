Johns Hopkins Medicine sets Sept. 1 deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated

"Every person who is vaccinated helps to bring an end to this pandemic," its CEO said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clinical and non-clinical staff at Johns Hopkins Medicine locations, including Tampa Bay, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health care system announced Wednesday that Sept. 1 is the deadline for employees to receive what's currently on the market: a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's shots.

Its policy applies to faculty, staff, temporary staff, students, postdoctoral fellows, house staff, providers, volunteers and vendors, Johns Hopkins said in a news release.

"Every person who is vaccinated helps to bring an end to this pandemic,” said Paul Rothman, M.D., Dean of the medical faculty for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, in a statement. "Since Johns Hopkins Medicine first offered the COVID-19 vaccine to our personnel in December 2020, we know that more than three-quarters of our clinically facing staff have been vaccinated.

"To avoid a rise in viral transmission as restrictions are lifted, we need as many people vaccinated as possible."

Employees who are not vaccinated by the deadline will have to submit a COVID-19 test once per week, the hospital system said. Houston Methodist Hospital suspended 178 employees for two weeks without pay for not complying with the Texas-based system's policies. Those who continue to flaunt the rules are subject to termination.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently provided guidance to companies that allow them to require their employees to be vaccinated, as long as they "comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

Daily U.S. COVID-19 case counts have dropped dramatically since the widespread availability of vaccines. Averaging more than 65,000 cases each day in mid-April, it's fallen off to below 20,000 every day since early June, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines also will be key to ward off virus variants -- including the Delta variant that caused India's health care system to effectively collapse -- in the U.S. Concerningly, the U.K. recorded its highest daily cases since late February, largely because of the Delta variant, The Associated Press reported.

A large proportion of those infected, the AP noted, are those within vulnerable younger age groups who haven't yet been vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health has a site to help you find a vaccine location near you.