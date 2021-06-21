x
Lightning to host fan-centric 'Shots on Ice' vaccination event

Fans in attendance will be able to take shots on net and snap a selfie with ThunderBug.
Credit: Vinik Sports Group
Empty Amalie Arena bowl in Hockey setup on April 1, 2021. (Tampa Bay Lightning/Scott Audette)

TAMPA, Fla. — Still haven't received a COVID-19 shot? Well, the Tampa Bay Lightning are offering up a fan-centric experience in an effort to help fans get vaccinated.

The "Shots on Ice" vaccination event will take place from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at Amalie Arena. 

Fans who register for the event will be welcomed to receive a vaccine, take shots on the net from the ice and snap a selfie with ThunderBug and the Zamboni. According to the team, those in attendance will also score team swag and be able to enter in sweepstakes for prizes.

The event will be in partnership with AdventHealth and is part of the Bolts Together Tampa Bay initiative.

Capacity is limited for the vaccination event and fans looking to attend will need to register here for a free ticket. Depending on vaccine availability, the team says day-of walkup guests looking for a shot will not be turned away.

