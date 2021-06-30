x
Get a shot, get a picture with the Lombardi Trophy at this Tampa vaccine clinic

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Mt. Olive AME Church located at 1902 W. La Salle St.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and your picture taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady is not included.

Hillsborough County announced it is hosting a clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Mt. Olive AME Church located at 1902 W. La Salle St.

Anyone ages 12 and up who hasn't already been vaccinated are welcome to attend. Parents and legal guardians must be with a minor to sign off on them receiving a vaccine.

And afterward, once someone gets the shot to limit the spread of COVID-19, they can hang out with the most prized possession of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- our Super Bowl LV champs.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose product, meaning people must come back in three to four weeks to get their second shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is more than 90-percent effective against COVID-19 two weeks after the second dose.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

