Get a shot, get a picture with the Lombardi Trophy at this Tampa vaccine clinic

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and your picture taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady is not included.

Hillsborough County announced it is hosting a clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Mt. Olive AME Church located at 1902 W. La Salle St.

Anyone ages 12 and up who hasn't already been vaccinated are welcome to attend. Parents and legal guardians must be with a minor to sign off on them receiving a vaccine.

And afterward, once someone gets the shot to limit the spread of COVID-19, they can hang out with the most prized possession of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- our Super Bowl LV champs.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose product, meaning people must come back in three to four weeks to get their second shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is more than 90-percent effective against COVID-19 two weeks after the second dose.