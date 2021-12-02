University Mall COVID-19 vaccine site sees second day of long lines

TAMPA, Fla — Long lines are back at the University Mall coronavirus vaccine site in Tampa that was plagued with mile-long lines Thursday afternoon.
Frustrated Floridians say a lack of organization has led to the long lines, while leaders with the Hillsborough County Health Department say a "perfect storm" caused the situation.
Feb. 11 was the first time the site was giving out both first and second doses of the vaccine, but some people without an appointment for their second dose showed up anyway because of information on their vaccine card.
Even at the urging of the Hillsborough County Department of Health to not show up to the site without an appointment, lines once again could be seen wrapping around the site Friday.
Anyone who shows up to the site without an appointment will be turned away, according to the county.
Fred Wright showed up Thursday afternoon for his first dose. Wright's wife, Karen Wright had been trying to get an appointment for her husband for weeks and finally thought she was seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
However, when they showed up Thursday, anxiety swept over the couple and they decided to turn around.
"They were already out there honking their horns and yelling at each other," said Fred Wright, who suffered a stroke a decade ago and had quadruple heart bypass surgery a few years ago.
Karen Wright said the line was backed up for miles. The experience left them frustrated and hopeless. "There was no way we were going to wait in that line," said Wright, who ended up e-mailing state senators, county commissioners, and 10 Tampa Bay.
Fortunately, the Wrights were able to make an appointment at a Publix in Pasco County for next week.
But officials are also asking those with appointments to be inoculated to come with a full tank of gas and to use the restroom before hopping in line. The warning seems to be with good reason. Cars were lined up across mall property by lunchtime on Friday.
There are other vaccine sites available. County leaders sggest using the state website to register to be alerted when new appointments are available in your area. You can also try getting a spot at a local Walmart, Winn Dixie or Publix Pharmacy.
University Mall COVID-19 vaccine site lines
