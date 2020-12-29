Manatee County officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution to seniors

BRADENTON, Fla. — Officials in Manatee County on Tuesday are expected to detail their initial rollout plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.
It's expected the first round of vaccinations will begin Wednesday for up to 300 seniors per day by appointment only at the Public Safety Center, located at 2101 47th Terrace E., according to a news release.
Additional dates and locations will change but will be announced as decided, the county said.
Since the rollout of the first vaccines to be distributed across the U.S., there have been few reports of side effects with people who have a history of serious allergic reactions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, especially for such cases, people are monitored for about a half-hour after getting the vaccine.
Otherwise, common side effects are possible, such as pain at the injection site, headache, fever and others. Doctors have said the side effects actually are immune responses -- the body's way of building a defense against the actual coronavirus.
