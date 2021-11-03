Manatee County schools offers 4,000 COVID vaccines to employees

Vaccinations start this weekend and run through next week.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of employees with Manatee County Schools will be able to get vaccinated over the next week, the district announced Thursday.

Starting Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to employees ages 50 and up. The shots will be given from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the gym of Braden River High School on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a press release.

On Monday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 17, 3,000 Moderna shots will be available for employees of any age. In order to get the shot, employees must make an appointment using the information sent via email on Thursday, the district said.

The Moderna shots marks the first time the district will offer vaccines to employees regardless of age, the press release said.

“We are extremely thankful to MCR Health, the Florida Department of Health Manatee and to State Officials for helping us make these vaccinations opportunities available to our employees,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “All vaccinations are voluntary but we know our employees have been looking forward to the extra level of protection and relief these vaccinations can provide.”

The district says it employs more than 300 people ages 65 and older and about 2,500 people ages 50 and up.

“We will continue to work with MCR Health and State Health officials until every single employee who wants to get vaccinated receives access to the vaccine,” Superintendent Saunders said. “Our employees have earned it for their dedication and commitment to keeping our schools open and our students learning throughout the last year.”