Manatee County expands online vaccine registration to people 55 and older

Registering does not mean you will get a vaccine before the state once again lowers the age requirement.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is looking to get a jump start on registering what is expected to be the next eligible age group for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Thursday, the county said it would expand its standby pool to be open for anyone 55 and older to register. The update comes after "nearly all patients ages 65 and older who registered for the standby pool have now been vaccinated," Manatee County wrote on its website.

It's important to note that registering will not guarantee immediate vaccination but allows residents to, in theory, get in line. Manatee County says it will not innoculate anyone younger than 60 years old, who doesn't meet a different eligibility requirement, until directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We are having a large number of people decline their appointment or tell us they’ve been vaccinated elsewhere,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “That’s why I want to encourage anyone 60 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine with Manatee County and we should be getting a shot in your arm very quickly.”

To register you'll need to head to vax.mymanatee.org or call the county at 311. A call or text from the county will come to your phone once you receive an appointment.

As of March 17, Manatee County reports nearly 75,000 people have been given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine across its sites.

Not sure if you're eligible to get a vaccine? Here is a current list of the select group of people in Florida able to get a shot.