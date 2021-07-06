Mobile unit rolls into communities with high vaccine hesitancy

With state-run vaccination sites closing, mobile units are key to offering access to COVID-19 vaccines.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The key to expanding COVID-19 vaccine access could be shots on wheels. With remaining state-supported vaccination sites closing this month, local groups have been working to offer other opportunities.

A mobile vaccine clinic will be making stops at churches and events in Manatee and Sarasota counties and you might recognize the name: Statlab. It is the same mobile lab that was visiting nursing homes last year to test for COVID-19.

The Sarasota NAACP chapter is working with a ministry from Miami to set up times in communities of color where there's been lingering vaccine hesitancy.

The chapter’s president, who is also the COVID Regional Coalition coordinator, says while people might be hesitant because of things that have happened in the past, it's time to move forward.

“We’re at a point now in medicine and with a global pandemic that is impacting everyone, not just a certain group but a pandemic that is impacting everyone globally, we have to get beyond our fears of hesitancy and do the right thing that not only to protect ourselves but to protect our loved ones," Trevor D. Harvey said.

Overall, Sarasota has a higher vaccination rate than Manatee County. As of June 2, about 60 percent of those who live in Sarasota County have had at least one vaccine dose, while Manatee had vaccinated about 47 percent.

We asked the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County what was behind their success rate that's higher than neighboring counties.

"First and foremost, I think it’s important to acknowledge that Sarasota County has like the third-highest population of individuals over the age of 65, so there was tremendous demand once vaccines became available. That said, I would like to think that the constant outreach to the community promoting the registration system and the (Sarasota Square) mall along with the events we hosted in coordination with community partners and the State IMT (Incident Management Teams) is what helped us achieve this vaccine rate," DOH Spokesman Steve Huard said.

All of the upcoming mobile clinics in Sarasota will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are the dates and locations for where the bus is stopping in the coming weeks:

June 12: Sarasota Downtown Farmer’s Market

June 13: Bethlehem Baptist Church

June 15: St. Jude Catholic Church

June 19: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

June 20: Light of the World International Church

The state is paying for this mobile unit which is currently funded through June 25. It's also one of 30 mobile units with events each day across Florida.

The state updates the one-day vaccination clinics here.