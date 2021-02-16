New COVID vaccine site opened in Largo

A new mid-county location to get vaccines if you're eligible.

LARGO, Fla. — If you're 65 or older and trying to find a place to get the first dose of the COVID vaccine, there's a new site in Largo that is offering thousands of shots.

Located on East Bay Drive, the site will be administering at least 2,000 shots a day. But, vaccines will be given by appointment only.

With so much demand for vaccines, dozens of workers from the Florida Department of Health Pinellas plan to be out there for the long haul.

"If we get to the point where we've seen enough people get the vaccine, where we need to step down and we can see people getting the vaccines at their local pharmacy, then we may pull down the operations here," Florida Department of Health Pinellas Spokesman Tom Iovino said.

"But, again, until we can get to that number, this site will remain open."

There's potential to give up to 3,000 shots at the site if supply allows.

If you want an appointment, check the county's website.