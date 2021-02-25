One 14-year-old boy is helping hundreds of people get the COVID vaccine

Benjamin Kagan was inspired by helping his grandparents book vaccine appointments in Florida.

CHICAGO — The COVID-19 vaccine is a hot commodity. With appointments booking up in minutes, weather-related shipping delays, and a demand that just outweighs the current supply, those eligible to receive a vaccine are having a hard time securing a shot.

Back in January, 14-year-old Benjamin Kagan hopped on his laptop to help his grandparents in Florida navigate the online vaccine booking system, according to a story by the Washington Post.

After realizing how difficult the process could be, Kagan decided to use his tech-savvy skills to help others in the same boat.

At first, Kagan posted a few helpful tips in the Chicago Vaccine Hunters Facebook group. But after receiving hundreds of messages asking for help, he decided to start his own network of volunteers.

Kagan recruited 100 other volunteers and formed Chicago Vaccine Angels to do the appointment hunting for those who can't.

“We had a lot of seniors in the main Facebook group that were struggling to get vaccines because there were so many different systems and different times,” Kagan told CBS Chicago. ‘It’s incredibly complicated to navigate even for myself.”

The Chicago Vaccine Angels have connected over 300 people with COVID-19 vaccines, with Kagan helping 119 of those people himself.

If you're having trouble securing an appointment, Kagan tells the Washington Post it's good to be flexible. You may have to be willing to drive a little further to get the shot at any time of the day, Kagan says.

