One Tampa Bay outreach group is aiming to address COVID vaccine disparities in vulnerable communities

The Department of Health and the non-profit Unidos Now are working to educate the Hispanic and Latino community about COVID-19 vaccines.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “COVID 19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of the minority communities,” Luz Corcuera said. She works with Unidos Now, bringing resources and education to the Hispanic and Latino community. But, the global pandemic has given her a new focus.

“These communities perform essential jobs agriculture, the service industry, they clean the houses and the senior homes, and they live in high-density neighborhoods. There are so many people that they are going to be infected at some point or another, and they are already vulnerable,” Corcuera said.

Those are some of the criteria you’ll find in the Centers for Disease Control's Social Vulnerability Index, which helps health care workers know the areas where there are lower incomes, less access to transportation, and where people are most vulnerable to disasters. In this case, that means the pandemic.

In the Bay Area, few Hispanics have been vaccinated, creating a huge disparity gap. According to the data from the Department of Health, the number of Hispanic people who have received a vaccine in Manatee County accounts for 2.68 percent of the total amount of people vaccinated. According to the U.S. Census data, the county’s population is nearly 17 percent Hispanic, showing just how far Hispanics lag behind other groups.

Nearly 30 percent of Hillsborough County’s population is Hispanic, but only 10.2 percent have received a shot as of March 3rd. In Pinellas, 2.5 percent of those vaccinated are Hispanic and just over 10 percent of the population is Hispanic.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County is working to address those disparity gaps, coordinating with the county to identify problem areas. The Social Vulnerability Index spokesperson Tom Iovino tells 10 Tampa Bay, “We start to identify areas in Pinellas County that are vulnerable, that might have issues getting to the vaccine sites, and then what we do is work with organizations such as the Urban League. We work with local churches. We work with organizations like the Hispanic Outreach Center, and we bring the vaccines out to those locations to make it easier to get citizens vaccinated,” Iovino said.

The Pinellas County Health Department is taking vaccines to areas like Clearwater where people have trouble getting access to a doctor or clinic, making sure there are no barriers for anyone who is eligible to get a shot.

“The entire community needs to be vaccinated in order for this protection against COVID to be effective,” Lovino said.

He adds that there has been a hesitancy in many communities. To fight that, Unidos Now has been offering webinars with local doctors to explain how the vaccines are safe and effective. Another huge problem is supply.

“Florida has been really funny about how they allocated the resources because if they were to follow the CDC's guidelines to heart, obviously there would be more vaccines allocated to counties like Manatee County that really need those vaccines,” Corcuera said.

There's hope the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine will help address the supply problem.