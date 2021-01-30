1,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccine spoiled in Palm Beach County

Power to a refrigerator storing the vaccines was turned off.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 1,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled in Palm Beach County after someone turned off a refrigerator, according to reports.

Palm Beach County health care district staff discovered the unusable 232 vials containing about 1,160 doses during a quality assurance check on Jan. 22, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The newspaper, citing a news release, reports someone had cut power to the refrigerator. All vials were "safely secured for destruction," it said.

It's believed "human error" is to blame for the spoiled doses. Officials said measures were taken, including using a generator, to ensure vaccines are stored at required cold temperatures.

"The Health Care District immediately implemented additional layers of quality control measures in its vaccine cold chain management to maintain the integrity of all vaccine supply moving forward," reads a statement by the district, according to WPTV-TV. "One of the additional safeguards includes centralizing all vaccine supplies daily at a secure location with 24/7 power generator back-up."