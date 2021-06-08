x
Pasco Schools holding vaccine events for students 12 and older

Appointments are required to get your shot.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools, Health Hero and the Pasco Department of Health are teaming up to provide vaccination opportunities for students 12 years and older. 

The vaccination events will span several schools between June 21-23. Students will have access to the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get their dose if under the age of 18.

"Students who are fully vaccinated may be able to avoid being quarantined and excluded from the classroom due to exposure," the school district wrote in a press release.

Vaccines are also available for eligible family members of students making appointments to get their shot. Each additional person being inoculated will need their own appointment, according to a press release.

Parents and guardians are urged by the school district to fill out an online registration form at pasco.k12.fl.us and make an appointment selection from the available dates, times and locations.

Since Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, Pasco County Schools says you must ensure you are available for both dates and times tied to your appointment.

A list of vaccination opportunities can be found below: 

June 21 and July 12

  • J. W. Mitchell High School (cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • Anclote High School (media center): 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

June 22 and July 13

  • Sunlake High School (classrooms in "new building"): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • Fivay High School (cafeteria): 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

June 23 and July 14

  • Pasco High School (cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School (commons area): 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

