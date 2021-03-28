People aged 40 and up can get a COVID vaccine appointment now

Florida expands the statewide age eligibility to receive a vaccine to those 40 and up starting Monday, March 29.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus vaccines will be in reach for more Floridians tomorrow -- though not for everyone, just not yet.

The state expands its age eligibility Monday, March 29, to the 40-49 age group and, a week later, will open the vaccination age to 16 and older. People in the 40-and-up interested in getting an appointment can book one right now.

Visit myvaccine.fl.gov to "get in line" and register for an appointment. It says you will be contacted by phone, text and/or email depending on the selection made during the registration process.

That's the statewide appointment registration system. In Tampa Bay, some counties have opted-in to use it while others use their own systems.

People in Hillsborough County aged 40 and up can book an appointment on the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

Appointments open every Sunday at 2 p.m. for the following week in Pasco County. Residents there also are asked to use the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

Pinellas County residents aged 40 and up can jump into the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com right now to book an appointment.

People looking to get a vaccine in Sarasota County can register on the Everbridge site. Those who are over 40 years old now will see an account number assigned to their registration, the county says.

Age eligibility joins other statewide requirements for people looking to get a vaccine, including health care workers with direct patient contact.

Retail locations, including CVS, Publix, Walmart and Walgreens, also will allow people in the expanded age group to sign up for a vaccine starting Monday.