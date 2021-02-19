Pfizer launches vaccine trial for pregnant women, highly vulnerable group

The trial will feature 4,000 women and will study the vaccine in women who are 24 to 34 weeks along.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pfizer has launched it's first study with pregnant women and their COVID-19 vaccine. The trial will study the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in pregnant women, a group that is at higher risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

"If you're pregnant, you're more likely to progress to severe disease. And, you're more likely to end up on a ventilator or in the intensive care unit, and slightly more likely to die," explained Dr. Judette Louis, a professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and co-medical director of Women’s and Children’s for Tampa General Hospital.

Up until this point, it's been up to women to decide if they feel comfortable receiving a vaccine because pregnant women were not included in the first trials.

"Excluding you from a vaccine trial, or, you know, people like you from a vaccine trial, essentially worsens the disparity and outcome because now, you know, you don't have access to that thing that can help protect you," said Dr. Louis.

Even so, many, like Dr. Vanessa Hux, an OBGYN and assistant professor at the University of South Florida - who is pregnant with her first child - have decided to go the vaccination route.

"I didn't want to, you know, end up being that person or putting my baby at risk from getting an infection that I could have prevented," said Dr. Hux.

The study will vaccinate 4,000 pregnant women during the 24 to 34 weeks of pregnancy.

Once this data is made available, expecting mothers will no longer need to guess what is right for them, and their babies.

"It's great that they are finally doing the trial, because hopefully, it will give us the data that we need, so that more people will feel comfortable in receiving the vaccine," said Dr. Louis.

Because this is an MRNA vaccine, and it is not a live vaccine, the CDC and other doctors believe that it should be safe for pregnant women, but of course, they need official data to be sure.

So far, around 30,000 pregnant women have received the vaccine and have not reported any issues.