The decision comes two days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded the shot's emergency use authorization.

WASHINGTON — A CDC advisory committee voted Wednesday to recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the use in a 14 to 0 vote with 1 recusal.

Wednesday's meeting came two days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine's emergency use authorization to kids in this age range.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations," he added.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to children 12 and up.

Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more young people.