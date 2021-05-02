Pinellas County set to makes changes to COVID-19 vaccine registration system

Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton said the commitment will take place for the next round of appointments.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Those in Pinellas County looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer need to fight for a spot on the county's website, according to Administrator Barry Burton.

After complaints and frustration about the registration process from area seniors, the county went back to the drawing board on its approach to inoculating residents.

Burton said due to a lack in supply the county was doing the best with what they have.

"That's where we had to stand up a system that is simply insufficient and that's people's frustration, they get a spinning dial," Burton said. "Well, the reality is 90 percent of the people coming into that are going to be unhappy because we don't have the supply necessary."

Now the county is hoping to alleviate some of that frustration. Burton says the process of those looking to snag an appointment by hopping online at 3 p.m. for a slot is no more.

When the county receives additional vaccines their system is going to reach out to people that are already registered with an invite to a time slot, Burton said during a Facebook live.

"We understand people's frustration on that. We've been working tirelessly with the vendor to fix it," he added.

So what does this mean? Seniors looking for a vaccine no longer need to visit the site to book an appointment once they have registered with the system. You will instead be contacted by the county if you have been selected for their upcoming round of doses.

Burton did not give a specific date as to when the new process will begin but did add that it will occur during the county's next round of appointments.