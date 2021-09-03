x
Pinellas County has 'a great deal' of vaccine appointments available

More than 172,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County, officials say.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine might not have any trouble with Pinellas County.

It says there are "ample" appointments available this week for seniors over the age of 65, plus those who fall under the current statewide guidelines. "Now is the time," the county said in a news release, to jump on an appointment slot before eligibility expands next week.

To get an appointment in Pinellas County, people can sign up on PatientPortalFL.com or by calling 844-770-8548. On the website, select "no entry code" and then "Pinellas" from the drop-down menu.

People eligible to receive a vaccine under Florida guidelines include the following groups of people: 

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff
  • Persons 65 years of age and older
  • Health care personnel with direct patients
  • K-12 school employees
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of ages and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older

People who are not listed in the above groups but are considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 must have a form filled out by their health care provider and brought to the vaccine site.

More than 172,000 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County, with more than 50 percent of the senior population receiving a vaccine.

