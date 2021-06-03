Vaccine appointments available for Pinellas County health care workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Health care employees who live and work in Pinellas County can sign up now to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Florida Department of Health on Saturday announced the upcoming opening of a point of dispensing, or POD, site to health care professionals. It is scheduled to open Monday, March 8.
Appointments are available now on the CDR Maguire Patient Portal site, according to the Department of Health. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away at the POD site.
People are asked to go to the site and while signing up, select "health care worker" under "occupation." No code is necessary to book an appointment.
Under the current guidelines, health care workers are among many groups of people eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Others include anyone over the age of 65, long-term care facility residents and staff and people under the age of 65 who are considered medically vulnerable to the virus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated that in the coming days, anyone older than 55 could be next to book a vaccine appointment.
