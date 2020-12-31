A spokesperson with the health department said the team is still working on the online reservation portal and determining distribution locations.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — County after county, Florida is coming up with its plan to vaccinate people 65 years of age and older.

Some counties have already started vaccinating people who fall into that category, including Pasco and Manatee but the majority are still working on a plan to execute the massive undertaking.

In Pinellas County, leaders are working on an appointment-based system that will allow people to reserve a time at a designated location to get their shot.

"We do know demand is going to be sky high so part of the reason why the portal is out there is so we don’t see situations where people are waiting around, hoping to get a shot and then being turned away," said Tom Iovino, the Public Information Officer with the Pinellas County Health Department.

Pinellas leaders are taking into consideration traffic flow, available parking, and whether there's enough indoor space to allow people to get their shot and hang around for 15-minutes to ensure they don't have an adverse reaction.

"Want to make sure this is a clean, smooth process," added Iovino.

The reservation portal goes live Monday, January 4 at noon. The county will start vaccinating people starting Tuesday morning. You can find the latest information here.

What about the second dose?

Those who get the first shot will need to come back in three weeks for the second shot to receive the desired immunity level.

Iovino said health department staffers will remind people to come back for a second appointment.

It's unclear how county health departments will be sure to have enough supply to go around for the second time.

"That’s another question I can’t answer right now because I’m not involved in the logistics train," said Iovino.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the governor's office, state health department and Florida Division of Emergency Management for clarity on distributing the second dose on time to the correct people. We'll update this story when we hear back.

