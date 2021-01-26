Prolonged vaccine rollout frustrates those in long-term care facilities

"We just don’t know what we’re consistently doing," said Dr. Leslie Beitsch, professor at FSU's College of Medicine

TAMPA, Fla — During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all long-term care facilities in the state would be offered vaccines by the end of January.

It left some wondering why the process is taking so long given the state’s prioritization of those receiving this type of care.

"I thought when they were going to bring these vaccines out that they'd have this all under control,” said Theresa Putnam, owner of Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg.

However, those at Patrick Manor waited weeks. Additionally, the state suddenly switched the contractor administering the vaccine. It’s this disorganization some say prolongs the rollout process.

The state recently hired CDR Health to administer vaccines at long-term care facilities. In a letter to these facilities, the state says CVS will not be able to do any more vaccines after Jan. 22 unless they are part of an already-scheduled second dose.

“I’m not as sure the transition went as smoothly,” Putnam said.

Dr. Leslie Beitsch, a professor at Florida State University’s College of Medicine, said the state must be better organized to effectively get the vaccine job done.

“We just don’t know what we’re consistently doing,” said Beitsch, who also served as deputy secretary for the Florida Department of Health and commissioner for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

He added that the state must reevaluate its processes and figure out a realistic way to complete vaccinations within a certain timeline.

"We've got to be willing to pay the cost of hiring temporary folks,” he said. “Do we need to get the National Guard called up to help us with this? Do we need to consider, you know mass vaccination venues?"

He also said the state cannot continue to slash public health budgets and expect good outcomes.

"We've got over two decades of reducing our state and federal support to health departments in Florida and around the country, and then we're rather amazed that they don't have the capacity to respond to this pandemic,” he said.