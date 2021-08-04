Publix consolidates vaccine scheduling days

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine will now be booked on Fridays while appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made on Wednesdays.

Publix has simplified the booking process for those looking to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Rather than having scheduling opportunities throughout the week, Publix will exclusively offer appointments for the Moderna vaccine on Fridays and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesdays at 7 a.m.

This change will begin Friday, April 9, when the next round of shots will be made available starting at 7 a.m.

Appointments are available to those age 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Although people age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, the Moderna shot, which Publix offers, is only authorized for those 18 and older.

Customers with existing appointments are not impacted by this scheduling change.