Publix consolidates vaccine scheduling days

Publix has simplified the booking process for those looking to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Rather than having scheduling opportunities throughout the week, Publix will exclusively offer appointments for the Moderna vaccine on Fridays and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesdays at 7 a.m.
This change will begin Friday, April 9, when the next round of shots will be made available starting at 7 a.m.
Appointments are available to those age 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.
Although people age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, the Moderna shot, which Publix offers, is only authorized for those 18 and older.
Customers with existing appointments are not impacted by this scheduling change.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida files lawsuit against Biden administration, CDC demanding reopening of cruise industry
- Man accused of killing mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash to be sentenced
- Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
- Florida Senate sets aside $3 million for Piney Point clean-up
- Police stepping up patrols in South St. Pete after gun violence grows
- Virginia becomes 12th state to ban 'LGBTQ+ panic' defense; Florida could be next
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter