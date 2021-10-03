How to book an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Publix

LAKELAND, Fla. — The option to book an appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available at Publix Pharmacies.
To sign up for the single-dose vaccine, head to Publix's vaccine sign-up webpage www.publix.com/covid-vaccine.
Once you are there, scroll down a little until you see the option to pick your state. After you click on the state you are getting the vaccine in, you will then be taken to a page that tells you when the next window opens for that shot.
Right now, the only booking option for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine opens on Wednesdays at 7 a.m.
When you get to the availability page after it opens at that set time, you will then see on-screen cues asking you to pick an appointment time and place.
Once you pick a time and place, the last step is checking your email inbox for confirmation.
Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
You can check and see if you are eligible to get a vaccine at Publix here.
The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is prioritizing vaccines for teachers and childcare workers of all ages.
