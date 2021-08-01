All COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Publix

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you were planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix, you will have to wait a little longer.
Some Publix supermarkets in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties were selected to distribute 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of a pilot program.
The system to make online reservations went live Thursday for seniors who are 65 and older.
Each store was able to schedule 120 vaccines per day, according to a news release. People were asked to bring their insurance cards, while those who do not have insurance should bring their driver's license or Social Security number.
But on Friday, a message on Publix's website greeted people inquiring about coronavirus vaccine information. It said: "All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix Pharmacy have been claimed."
Publix says people should check back daily to see if more appointments become available. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix can be found here.
