Publix stores in Pasco, Pinellas counties to offer COVID-19 vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Select Publix stores in Pasco and Pinellas counties will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday, Feb. 4, the supermarket announced.
Florida residents who are 65 or older can make appointments using Publix's online reservation system starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Vaccines will be administered the following day, Thursday.
Registration will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, for a chance to receive a vaccine Monday, Feb. 8.
Both counties are among 21 Florida counties that are administering vaccines at select Publix stores. According to Publix, 11 stores will offer the vaccine in Pinellas County.
Ten stores will have the vaccine on-hand in Pasco County.
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- Super Bowl LV: 10 unique facts about the game being played during a pandemic
- Hear from two Tampa Bay health care heroes on getting to go to Super Bowl LV
- Third stimulus check update: Who qualifies under Biden, GOP proposals
- Meet 'The Sodfather': Legendary groundskeeper in Tampa to prep field for Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter