Publix stores in Pasco, Pinellas counties to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Locations in more than 20 Florida counties are offering COVID-19 vaccines to people eligible to receive one.
This Publix location in Spring Hill is among the first to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday as part of a partnership with the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Select Publix stores in Pasco and Pinellas counties will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday, Feb. 4, the supermarket announced.

Florida residents who are 65 or older can make appointments using Publix's online reservation system starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Vaccines will be administered the following day, Thursday. 

Registration will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, for a chance to receive a vaccine Monday, Feb. 8.

Both counties are among 21 Florida counties that are administering vaccines at select Publix stores. According to Publix, 11 stores will offer the vaccine in Pinellas County. 

Ten stores will have the vaccine on-hand in Pasco County.

