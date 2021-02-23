Publix to resume vaccine appointments after severe winter weather delayed shot shipments

The online reservation system will reopen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24.

TAMPA, Fla — Vaccine appointments at Publix are back after severe winter weather kept shot shipments from being delivered across the U.S.

The grocery chain announced Tuesday that the online reservation system will reopen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 for appointments at 273 stores across the state. Among those locations will be storefronts in Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

"Last week’s inclement weather disrupted shipping timelines, resulting in fewer stores having appointment availability. The number of appointments available at each store will also vary," Publix said in a press release.

Publix vaccines are available by appointment only and while supplies last.

Anyone looking to snag a vaccination appointment will need to visit the store's online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Those with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check-in on their scheduled date and time.