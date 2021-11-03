Publix to begin scheduling appointments for Floridians age 60 and up

The expansion comes after Gov. DeSantis announced that the state will lower the vaccine age requirement to 60 years old on March 15.

TAMPA, Fla. — Those age 60 and older will be eligible to book appointments with Publix starting Friday at 7 a.m.

The expansion comes after Gov. DeSantis announced that the state will lower the vaccine age requirement to 60 years old on March 15.

"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to get a vaccine who may be at increased risk," DeSantis said at the time.

The appointments scheduled on Friday would take place on the following Monday or Tuesday, putting it beyond the governor's start date.

Publix says it is still prioritizing K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for future vaccination appointments at the direction of the federal government.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

You can register for an appointment through Publix here starting at 7 a.m. The grocery chain does not accept appointments over the phone.