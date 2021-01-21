Publix vaccine appointments will open Friday

TAMPA, Fla — COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be made available Friday at participating Publix stores.
Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, eligible customers can book appointments for Saturday, Jan. 23. Appointments can only be made online.
The coronavirus vaccine is available at select Publix stores in 18 counties throughout Florida.
Only healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities, and seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at this time.
Visit the Publix website to book an appointment.
- Florida governor calls out 'vaccine tourism'
- Driver of stolen car plows into Manatee County deputy, video shows
- President Biden signs first executive orders on climate, coronavirus
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- Why the 'frozen tundra' may not be a disadvantage Sunday for Bucs in Green Bay
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter