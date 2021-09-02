x
A new round of Publix COVID vaccine appointments will go live Wednesday

Appointments can be scheduled online after 7 a.m.
Residents listen to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at a Publix Super Market in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla — If you've had trouble booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you have a chance to grab a spot this Wednesday.

A new round of Publix vaccine appointments will become available Feb. 10 after 7 a.m. 

The COVID-19 vaccine is now offered at select Publix stores in 23 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly. 

With appointment booking systems differing from county-to-county, it can be confusing to know where to go. Here's how you can book a coronavirus vaccine appointment at your local Publix.

Right now, the only eligible vaccine candidates are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older.

You can visit Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list.

