A new round of Publix COVID vaccine appointments will go live Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla — If you've had trouble booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you have a chance to grab a spot this Wednesday.
A new round of Publix vaccine appointments will become available Feb. 10 after 7 a.m.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now offered at select Publix stores in 23 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly.
With appointment booking systems differing from county-to-county, it can be confusing to know where to go. Here's how you can book a coronavirus vaccine appointment at your local Publix.
Right now, the only eligible vaccine candidates are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older.
You can visit Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list.
