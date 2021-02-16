Publix cancels Wednesday's COVID vaccine sign-up window due to winter storm shipping delays

The deadly weather impacting other parts of the nation is now impacting the supply of coronavirus vaccines in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix is canceling its Wednesday scheduling window to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.

While the state has dodged the freezing temperatures wreaking havoc on most of the United States, it is now feeling the impacts of the shipping delays tied to the weather. The grocery chain said weather-related problems were preventing government deliveries of coronavirus vaccine doses.

Luckily, Florida appointments already scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will still go on as planned. So, it's really only Publix's booking process that's impacted.

“We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event," Publix spokesperson Maria Brous wrote in a news release. "Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling."

While the inability to try to sign up for an appointment on Wednesday may be inconvenient, Floridians are not dealing with the dangerous weather affecting their friends and families elsewhere. A polar vortex is bringing extreme-low temperatures to parts of the country, knocking out power to millions of people in Texas and impacting grocery stores, schools and airports. Amazon was even forced to close some delivery stations in Texas, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Shipping delays should be expected.

According to CBS News, at least 11 deaths nationwide have already been linked to the record-breaking winter storm system.