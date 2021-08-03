Publix to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, childcare workers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Teachers and childcare workers can now be some of the first people in line to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix.
Publix is one of four chains vaccinating Florida teachers under the age of 50, circumventing state orders that continue to limit coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.
A spokesperson with Publix said the prioritization of teachers and childcare workers comes at the direction of the federal government.
Appointments for that group will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
