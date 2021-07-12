Monday reports said just around 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré were known of so far, after 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 jab.

The Food and Drug Administration is said to be preparing to attach a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as very rare "suspected" cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been reported after over 10 million doses of the jab have been given out, so far.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only about 100 "preliminary reports" of Guillain-Barré have surfaced as of Monday, after some 12.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been injected into arms.

The CDC said that no cases of GBS had been reported following injections of COVID-19 vaccinations which use mRNA technology.

As the New York Times highlighted, those "roughly 100" reported cases of GBS were considered "suspected cases." The cases have mostly been reported about two weeks after vaccination, and most of the cases are in men.

The CDC said that people who have previously had Guillain-Barré may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the health agency, one case of Guillain-Barré was reported during Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

One case of Guillain-Barré was also reported among those who received the placebo as well, during clinical trials.