Some long-term care facilities still waiting for vaccines

Some assisted-living facilities who signed up for vaccines through CVS might have to wait up to a month for doses.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite promises to prioritize seniors in long-term care facilities, some are still waiting on vaccines weeks after they were told they were coming.

"I just feel like someone has seriously dropped the ball on our long-term care,” said Theresa Putnam of Patrick Manor, an assisted living facility in St. Petersburg.

It's been almost a month since she first learned she would be receiving expecting vaccines. Now, she says no one can tell her when they will arrive.

"This is very frustrating because I have families and people on one side saying, 'When are my loved ones going to get the vaccine?' And I have residents chomping at the bit; they want to get the vaccine,” Putnam said.

She says she's worked with the Department of Health to sign up with CVS for vaccines. After reaching out to CVS for answers, a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay the company has already started vaccinations with skilled nursing facilities and will start administering vaccines next week for assisted living facilities like Patrick Manor.

However, what remains frustrating for Putnam is seeing others get the vaccine while she watches and waits.

"Now Publix has jumped on board, and they're serving 65 and over,” she said. “I actually heard the Pinellas County Health Department sent vaccines to Manatee County Health Department...but what happened to the governor's promise to take care of the long-term care facilities first?"

It's a promise Putnam says should not be broken.



"I feel extremely frustrated that all the promises that were made to take care of long-term care facilities nursing homes...None of that has come to fruition. I mean it's just…it's not happening."

A CVS spokesperson also said once teams start vaccinating at assisted living facilities, they expect to finish up within three to four weeks.

What other people are reading right now: