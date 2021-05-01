x
Southeastern Grocers offering up to $15 in groceries with COVID-19 vaccine

It's a small incentive from the Winn-Dixie parent company that goes toward the overall goal of reaching herd immunity.
Credit: Business Wire
Southeastern Grocers will begin to administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 11, to eligible recipients.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The parent company of Winn-Dixie stores is giving away some free groceries in exchange for one or two pokes of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Southeastern Grocers announced Wednesday that it will give customers a coupon for up to $15 in SE Grocers products for receiving two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and $10 off for getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The offer applies at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket in-store pharmacies.

This latest incentive follows promotions other companies have offered in recent weeks in an effort to nudge people toward getting a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. Target is offering its customers a $5 coupon for getting a vaccine at an in-store CVS location.

If food sounds more appealing, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts throughout the rest of the year with just a flash of a COVID-19 vaccination card.

