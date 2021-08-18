Are sports teams protected if they are 100% vaccinated?

A USF immunologist says while players are vaccinated and protected from severe disease, there's still a chance they can spread it.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlanta Falcons and Ole Miss announced 100 percent of the teams' players are vaccinated. On Wednesday, we heard from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

"We're way up there, I mean, by the time we get to 53, I anticipate being 100 plus the practice guys being 100. If not, it might be one guy. So we're in great, great shape," Arians said.

But experts say it's still important for those players to make sure they're protecting themselves when they're out in the community because they can still get COVID.

To get a sharper insight into why the community transmission is still an issue, we talked to Dr. Michael Teng with USF Health.

"So you can say, our football team, we're not going to spread it much among ourselves, and even if we spread it among ourselves, we're all vaccinated, so it's likely going to be mild disease," Teng said. "But you can pick it up.

"Someone can bring it into the team from outside."

Teng says what's also good about team vaccinations is that a lot of people who look up to these players as role models or people they respect could push them to go get vaccinated.