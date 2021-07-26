Health leaders partner with St. Petersburg non-profit to get vaccines to underserved communities

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will meet each Friday in August with the grassroots community outreach program "Not My Son" in St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — To get more kids 12 and up vaccinated, the Department of Health in Pinellas County is teaming up with "Not My Son" for events in August.

"Not My Son" is a grassroots community outreach marketing campaign and intervention effort to help African American young men, ages 12 to 24, in St. Pete.

The primary goal is to promote positive achievement and anti-crime awareness.

The health department says 53 percent of kids 12 and up in Pinellas are vaccinated, so it's important to go where families are.

"In trying to do that, we've been trying to reach out to underserved communities, communities of color that have barriers to vaccination like transportation or lack of information or mistrust of government entities," says Maggie Hall, PIO with Florida Department of Health in Pinellas.

Since "Not My Son" encourages families to come together, it's an opportunity to reach them all. Anyone in the family can get a vaccine at the event. The group meets each Friday.

Click here for a schedule of upcoming events.

