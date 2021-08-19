St. Pete COVID-19 vaccine event: First 500 attendees receive free parking voucher

People who have already been vaccinated are not eligible for a St. Pete parking garage voucher.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg announced it's hosting a free vaccination event called Poke & Park.

It's all in the name: The first 500 attendees will get a voucher for a month of free parking at one of the downtown parking garages in the city. These vouchers will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at City Hall.

People who have already been vaccinated are not eligible for a voucher.

There will be free parking in the parking lot on 2nd Avneue N. and on-street parking on 2nd Avenue N. and 5th Street N. during the event.