St. Petersburg discusses incentive program to encourage vaccinations

Those are just some of the incentives out there to get vaccinated.

Now, the City of St. Petersburg is talking about whether it should consider offering incentives to encourage those people who’ve been hesitant to roll up their sleeves.

Will it work?

When the state of Ohio recently offered those getting vaccinated a chance to win a million dollars, more people got their shots that week than they’d seen in nearly a month.

Pinellas county has one of the highest vaccination rates in the region, but city leaders say as demand levels off, it’s clear some people might just need a little extra encouragement.

“You know, the CDC had talked about wanting to try to get people to 70 percent so we could have herd immunity,” said St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman. “So, we just can’t encourage people enough.”

It’s a growing trend nationally and locally.

In New Jersey, a shot gets you a cold one. Detroit is offering $50 gift cards to people who drive someone else to get their shot. In Maryland state employees are being offered a $100 dollar bonus.

“Some things work. Some things don’t work,” said Kevin Watler, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Watler says incentives can provide enough of a nudge for some who’d been on the fence. They’d like to see more local businesses team up with them.

“Some people, they wouldn’t mind getting vaccinated if they had something that they feel that they’re going to get out of it, not just their health, and protecting them from the virus, but they got a win out of it,” said Watler.

Some other local cities are already trying the idea.

Tampa’s ‘Ticket to Outside’ campaign, for example, offered complimentary tickets to the aquarium this week. A recent pop-up site in Ybor City also saw local bars offering free shots - for shots.

“We’re trying to do anything that we can to try to incentivize individuals to go out and do the right thing,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“We just have to keep on looking at what we can do to strategize and be more effective,” said Watler.

Whatever city leaders decide to do, they might want to consider a pair of recent studies that specifically looked at the effectiveness of incentives.

One found it boosts the number of those willing to get vaccinated by about 8 percent.

Another showed amount also matters. For example, $100 considered more significant than $25.

Private businesses are also stepping up to with incentives. Some local employers have been offering employees bonuses or even time off to get the vaccine.