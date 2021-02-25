State looks to fix local COVID-19 vaccination site woes by swapping locations

The vaccination site at University Mall will trade places with the testing site at Raymond James Stadium early next week.

TAMPA, Fla. — After chaos at the state-supported vaccination site in Tampa, a big testing swap seems to be the state's solution to traffic and congestion issues.

Starting on Monday, March 1, Raymond James Stadium's Lot 14 will permanently house the COVID-19 vaccination site that was previously located at University Mall.

Coronavirus testing will be moved from the stadium to the site at University Mall and will open on Tuesday, March 2.

Officials are hoping Raymond James' parking lot will give more space to the thousands driving in to get the shot.

Weeks ago everything was backed up at the state-supported vaccination site. People waited in their cars for hours and frustrations boiled over.

University Mall's site started off offering 1,600 shots daily. Raymond James is kicking things off with 3,200 right out of the gate.