Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, BBB warns

Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 vaccine sticker selfie is the new "I Voted" trend on social media. Unfortunately, some people are posting pictures of their vaccine card and the Better Business Bureau says you should stop.

While you may be excited you got the shot -- and you want to share the excitement with your friends on social media, the BBB says not to post your vaccine card.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," the BBB said in a statement. "If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great! Avoid sharing a pic of your vaccination card on social media. The personal info on it makes you a target for ID theft and helps scammers create fake cards. #BBBScamAlert #coronavirushttps://t.co/irUovGr0Cd pic.twitter.com/6GjJo2pc8P — BBB (@bbb_us) January 29, 2021

They said that scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. They warn that it's "only a matter of time" before similar cons come to the United States and Canada.

"Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones," they said.

They said if you want to share the news, post a picture with just the sticker - or set a frame around your profile picture on Facebook, if you didn't get a sticker.

They said now is a good time to also check your security settings on all your social media platforms.

"If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured," they said.