Tampa Bay health leaders finding new ways to reach unvaccinated people

Pinellas County started taking vaccines to hotels. Hillsborough has set up at community festivals and church events.

TAMPA, Fla. — Across the country, companies and government leaders are doing everything they can to try and sway those who haven't gotten the COVID-19 shot.

From free donuts and free child care to discounts and comped transportation, the government has a whole list of incentives people can browse.

Leaders in Tampa Bay are also working harder than ever to push people to get the shot.

Douglas Walker is the Pastor at Tyer Temple United Methodist Church. He's been there for three years but the congregation has been in Tampa for more than a century.

Walker noticed that people in his community wanted the shot but things like internet access and transportation made it difficult.

"There was real desire on the part of folks in this community to get the vaccine but the challenge was access," said Walker, who had been trying to get a vaccine event at his church since the start of the year.

He finally got one scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 5, through a partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Tyer Temple United Methodist Church is located at 3305 North 15th Street in East Tampa.

The event will also serve as the re-opening of the church's clothing ministry and people are welcome to stop by and enjoy free food and fellowship.

"You follow your family, friends, and spiritual leaders so if you have that endorsement, it's more likely someone is going to get involved with something including getting the vaccine," said Ken Gibson of the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.

As of June 3, across the Tampa Bay area, anywhere from 40-60 percent of the population is vaccinated. Polk County is lagging at 38 percent.

Percent positivity is another important indicator health experts track. Most of the Tampa Bay counties are between two and five percent psoitivity. That's the percentage of positive tests out of all the tests performed on a given day.

Health experts recommend that number stay below five percent for an extended period of time before loosening preventative habits and restrictions.

Hillsborough County was averaging 6.9 percent as of June 3.

Pinellas County health leaders recently started taking the vaccine to hotels as a way to break into the county's biggest industry.

Last week at the Vinoy Hotel, health department staff gave out 80 shots.

"We're excited when we get anybody because any individual we vaccinate continues to build that herd immunity," said Tom Iovino with the Florida Department of Health of Pinellas County.

DOH-Pinellas is offering two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12 and up at three area high schools in June and July. You can learn more here.