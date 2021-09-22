Lightning GM: Whole team vaccinated against COVID-19

The NHL earlier said it expects most players to be vaccinated when the regular season starts in October.

TAMPA, Fla. — All Tampa Bay Lightning players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday.

The team joins "100-percent" of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization that became fully vaccinated earlier this month, head coach Bruce Arians said.

The Bolts' announcement comes weeks before the Oct. 12 start of the NHL regular season. A league official recently said all but a few players are expected to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season, with the hope that everyone takes a shot in the weeks thereafter.

"Our latest information really suggests 10 players or less will not be fully vaccinated by opening day of the regular season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour, according to NHL.com.

"...I think we're safe in saying that it's going to be less than 15 [players]."

ESPN reports the NHL's COVID policies ban unvaccinated players from going anywhere except for the team hotel, practice facility and arena. They cannot carpool, and teams can suspend vaccinated players because of a positive COVID test or governmental restrictions against them.