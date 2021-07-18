As COVID-19 cases rise, here are the vaccine rates across the Tampa Bay area

Most Tampa Bay area counties average around 50 percent of eligible people vaccinated.

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida is about double than what was reported the previous week.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 45,604 new cases during the week of July 9-15. The percent positivity for new cases — 11.5 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.

But the more serious indicator of how coronavirus is spreading also is raising alarms. There are about 3,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Florida — a 73-percent increase since June 14, when 1,845 people were hospitalized, according to The Associated Press.

An increasing number of hospitalizations throughout the pandemic has shown actual case counts are likely to climb in later reports.

There were 59 deaths related to COVID-19 during the most recent week.

Florida's recent spike in new COVID-19 cases is mostly among younger people who are less likely to be severely affected, Dr. Shamarial Roberson, the state’s deputy health secretary, told the AP. But it is Florida and four other states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada, that are driving the country's latest wave of new infections, according to the White House COVID-19 Team's latest report.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise here in Florida and across the country, where does the Tampa Bay area fare in vaccinations?

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest report, here are the vaccination rates across Tampa Bay area counties:

Citrus County : 51 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 51 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. DeSoto County : 46 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 46 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Hardee County : 36 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 36 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Hernando County : 49 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 49 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Highlands County : 52 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 52 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Hillsborough County : 54 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 54 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Manatee County : 57 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 57 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Pasco County : 55 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 55 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Pinellas County : 58 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 58 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Polk County : 51 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

: 51 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19. Sarasota County: 68 percent of the population ages 12 and up are vaccinated against COVID-19.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up. Visit the Florida Department of Health's website to find a vaccine location near you.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness. Much of the worsening problem is being driven by the Delta variant first identified in India, that has since hit the United Kingdom and other countries, said Murthy.

While U.S. case numbers and hospitalizations are still far below levels from the worst of the pandemic early this year, Murthy said the worsening situation shows the need to convince more people to get inoculations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.