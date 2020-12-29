Tampa Bay's fight against polio included vaccines, quarantines, trials and misinformation

The first polio vaccines arrived in Tampa in April 1955. They were to be given to first and second graders.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a good chance you and your family are talking about when you might get the COVID-19 vaccine. Will you get notified? Do you go to your doctor's office? Will you even get it?

Well about 65 years ago, the same conversations were happening in Tampa Bay surrounding the polio vaccine.

10 Tampa Bay combed through archives and articles to look at what life was like during another horrific health crisis in Florida.

John Sinnott contracted polio in 1956 at 8 years old. He vividly remembers being in a hospital ward with ten other children.

"The person beside me was in an iron lung. The person on the other side couldn’t walk at all," Sinnott said. "That really hit home. The parents were isolated like with COVID, they’re outside a glass window and you look out and everybody’s crying.

"As an 8-year-old, you’re freaking out."

Sinnott says he ended up in a wheelchair for a while and spent some time in rehab. Now, he's one of Tampa Bay's top infectious disease doctors treating patients at Tampa General Hospital and leading research at USF School of Public Health.

Sinnott says Florida was at the forefront of the fight against polio.

"The big events were the clinical trials in South Florida and then Tampa moved very quickly, literally months, after the trial was over to get that vaccine here," Sinnott said.

The vaccine arrived in Tampa in April 1955, according to an article in The Tampa Daily Times. Just like today, there was a priority system in place. Unlike today, kids were first.

"Although this first batch goes only to children in the first and second grades of school, most folks consider it a privilege to wait their turn and even to pay a nominal fee for the long-awaited answer to the terrible, crippling and sometimes fatal disease" the article by Panky Glamsch reads.

This photo (below) taken in 1955 shows the assistant director of the Hillsborough County Health Department holding a vial of the polio vaccine.

While the vast majority seemed ecstatic about the arrival of the vaccine, it was met with some resistance. A St. Petersburg Times article from 1954 said a South Florida man was arrested for mail fraud after distributing anti-vaccine postcards.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the late 1940's, polio outbreaks were disabling an average of more than 35,000 people each year.

The Hillsborough County Health Department says a 1946 outbreak quarantined the state of Florida from the rest of the country.

