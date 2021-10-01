COVID-19 doses distributed at Tampa church as part of pilot program

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the initiative to partner with churches to get more vaccines into underserved communities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Every Sunday morning, people go to church. Why not help to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, too?

That's the thinking behind a new pilot program between the state, county and city, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Enough vaccine doses for 500 people over the age of 65 were available Sunday at St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2509 Chipco St.

"We are providing these vaccinations for the congregation," Castor said. "I talked to the emergency manager at the state level and I said, 'What better location than a church?' Everyone, no matter what's going on in your life, you can get to church on Sunday morning."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced the initiative aimed to get more vaccines into underserved communities by partnering with local churches.

"Faith leaders, I think, have a responsibility to instruct their flocks, their congregations, those who look to them for guidance--to be aware of this vaccination and this opportunity to blend faith with action," Rev. Kenneth Irby, the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, said in an earlier interview.

Irby's church, the oldest African American church in St. Petersburg, is located in an area with the second-highest COVID-19 rate in Pinellas County.

