'Little to no wait' reported Wednesday at Tampa's federal COVID vaccine site

TAMPA, Fla. — Still need a COVID-19 vaccine but not having any luck snagging an appointment? Hillsborough County health officials say the Tampa Greyhound Track federal site is a safe bet.

The site is said to have "little to no wait," as of Wednesday morning (March 10, 2021).

The track site, located at 755 E. Waters Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and can administer up to 3,000 shots each day, according to FEMA. It's one of four federally-run mass vaccination sites across Florida.

Appointments can be made on myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling the phone number designated for your county. Walk-ups are also accepted at the federal site, but you are not always guaranteed a vaccine if you choose this option.

> IMPORTANT: This article was published on March 10, 2021. If you are discovering this story at a later date, we recommend clicking here for the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination information.

People also have one last day to be vaccinated at two Tampa Bay-area "satellite sites" operated by FEMA:

➡️ Hillsborough Community College - Brandon Campus

10451 Nancy Watkins Drive

Tampa, FL 33619

Operating March 7-10

➡️ Lake Maude Park

1751 7th St. NE.

Winter Haven, FL 33881

Operating March 3-10

The following groups are eligible to be vaccinated at these sites:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patients

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of ages and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Pre-primary, primary and secondary school staff

Licensed child care providers

People who are not listed in the above groups but are considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 must have a form filled out by their health care provider and brought to the vaccine site.