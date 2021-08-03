Need a COVID vaccine? Tampa's FEMA site has hundreds of them

The vaccine site at the Tampa Greyhound Track never reached max capacity this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses at the area's new, federally-run distribution site at the Tampa Greyhound Track weren't claimed over the weekend.

That means appointment availability remained open Saturday and Sunday, and appointments are still available.

The track site, located at 755 E. Waters Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and can administer up to 3,000 shots each day, according to FEMA. It's one of four federally-run mass vaccination sites across Florida.

On Saturday, the track site distributed 2,274 doses out of 3,000 available, FEMA told 10 Tampa Bay. On Sunday, the number was 2,544 doses.

Vaccine doses that are not distributed on any given day aren't given to just anyone at the end of the day, FEMA said. Rather, they are rolled over to the next day.

Appointments can be made on myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling the phone number designated for your county. Walk-ups are accepted, but there isn't a guarantee a shot will be given without an appointment.

People can also sign-up for a vaccine dose at two Tampa Bay-area "satellite sites" operated by FEMA:

➡️ Hillsborough Community College - Brandon Campus

10451 Nancy Watkins Drive

Tampa, FL 33619

Operating March 7-10

➡️ Lake Maude Park

1751 7th St. NE.

Winter Haven, FL 33881

Operating March 3-10

The agency says both can distribute up to 500 vaccine doses each day and during the weekend, just like the track site, not all were claimed.

Eligibility at these sites follow the state guidelines, which includes the following groups of people:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patients

K-12 school employees

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of ages and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

People who are not listed in the above groups but are considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 must have a form filled out by their health care provider and brought to the vaccine site.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting Monday, March 15, persons 60 years of age and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.