Tampa Greyhound Track to offer 1st doses of Pfizer vaccine

Vaccinations of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson product have been temporarily paused.

TAMPA, Fla. — Health care workers once again will be administering the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine starting Tuesday at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

The federally-supported hub offered the Pfizer vaccine to Floridians when it opened and switched to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But it had been forced to switch back when the U.S. last week recommended a "pause" in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of extremely rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Florida Health Department in Hillsborough County recently tweeted the first-dose capacity will be fewer than 3,000 shots, but more information will be available toward the beginning of the week.

The COVID-19 federal vaccine sites are anticipated to CLOSE on Wed 05/26. The State & FEMA are committed to ensuring that all individuals who receive their 1st dose at the fed sites are able to receive their 2nd dose.

Stay in the know with our eNewsletter https://t.co/bAGZlbDUn3 pic.twitter.com/LbsU0tKyyp — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) April 16, 2021

Federally-supported vaccine sites in Florida are slated to close in May, but the state says people who received the first dose of a two-dose shot will be able to get their second.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he'd be "very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday" of the Johnson & Johnson shot following a meeting among advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci told CBS' "Face the Nation" that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning…I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that."

Federal health advisors said last week the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was necessary to investigate whether unusual blood clots were linked to the drug. There were six such reported cases out of more than 7 million inoculations in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48 -- one died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.