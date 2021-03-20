Tampa Greyhound Track didn't reach vaccine capacity Friday

Hundreds of doses are available to people who are eligible to receive one.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the area's largest COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites at the Tampa Greyhound Track still has days when hundreds of doses aren't being used.

Appointments are available and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. Walk-ups are accepted, too, but there isn't a guarantee a shot will be given without an appointment.

But with the number of doses on-hand, that might not be an issue.

The track site, located at 755 E. Waters Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and can administer up to 3,000 shots each day, according to FEMA. It's one of four federally-run mass vaccination sites across Florida.

On Friday, the track site distributed 2,021 doses of 3,000 available. Two satellite sites -- City Life Church and Oakland Community Center -- also did not reach their 500-dose capacity.

CityLife, located at 8411 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, distributed 336 doses while Oakland, located at 1008 Ave. D in Haines City, distributed 153 doses.

Eligibility at these sites follow the state guidelines, which includes the following groups of people:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 50 years of age and older (officially starts Monday, March 22)

Health care personnel with direct patients

K-12 school employees

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of ages and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

People who are not listed in the above groups but are considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 must have a form filled out by their health care provider and brought to the vaccine site.

Vaccine doses that are not distributed on any given day aren't given to just anyone at the end of the day, FEMA said. Rather, they are rolled over to the next day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said if the vaccine rollout to people age 50 and up goes well next week, the next move will be to make the vaccine available to everyone who wants it.