Tampa receives new federally supported COVID vaccination site

Gov. DeSantis announced the Tampa Bay area site along with three others Friday.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa will become the home of one of the state's latest federally supported COVID vaccination sites.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Tampa Bay area site along with three others in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville Friday.

The site will open on March 3 and will operate seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Each day, the governor says 2,000 vaccines will be distributed.

Branching off of the main site will be two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will complete 500 vaccinates a day in underserved areas, according to a press release.

Tampa's federal site will be placed at:

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 E. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604

The specific location of where our areas two mobile satellite sites will serve was not immediately available.

"The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments," a press release stated.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.