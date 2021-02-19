Tampa receives new federally supported COVID vaccination site

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa will become the home of one of the state's latest federally supported COVID vaccination sites.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Tampa Bay area site along with three others in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville Friday.
The site will open on March 3 and will operate seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Each day, the governor says 2,000 vaccines will be distributed.
Branching off of the main site will be two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will complete 500 vaccinates a day in underserved areas, according to a press release.
Tampa's federal site will be placed at:
Tampa Greyhound Track
755 E. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33604
The specific location of where our areas two mobile satellite sites will serve was not immediately available.
"The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments," a press release stated.
Those still needing to pre-register with the statewide system can either call their county's designated phone number or head online to myvaccine.fl.gov.
To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat
- Military dad surprises daughter at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after one year deployment
- 2 women dressed up as 'grannies' to get COVID-19 vaccine, Florida health official says
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter